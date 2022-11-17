After a brief wet start, the Third Annual Moneta Madness Disc Golf Tournament was a sunny success.
Seventy entrants competed Saturday, Nov. 5, from North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia in the Pro/Am tournament at the Moneta Park Disc Golf course.
The charity tournament was hosted by the Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake and directed by Andrew Joseph of the Roanoke Disc Golf Club.
Players were asked to bring canned goods to be donated to Lake Christian Ministries to help local families in need.
In addition to donations from the 70 players who participated in the tournament, Rotary Club members also donated food supplies, in which more than 300 pounds were collected.
