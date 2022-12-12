Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount invites the community to participate in the 17th annual Johnny CASA 5 Miler – 5K Walk/Run.
Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club and Carter Bank and Trust are title sponsors.
This family focused event offers a choice of a 5-mile run, 3.1 mile run or 3.1 mile walk race option offering everyone a course they can participate in. The race will be held in uptown Rocky Mount on Saturday, Dec. 17, with a 9 a.m. start. The funds generated from sponsorships and registration fees support the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center’s services.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
