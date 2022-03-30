The Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) baseball team kept its undefeated season going after winning the United Christian Tournament hosted by United Christian Academy.
SMLCA’s first opponent was Ridgeview Christian School, followed by United Christian Academy, both of whom are called the Crusaders.
In the first game against Ridgeview, SMLCA prevailed 9-3 to advance to the championship game.
Against United Christian, the Ospreys faced their closest game of the season, prevailing over the Crusaders, 4-2.
