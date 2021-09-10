The Staunton River High School (SRHS) Golden Eagles football team was riding on back-to-back victories against Fort Defiance, 28-14, in their benefit game and in their week-one victory over William Campbell, 48-16.
The young Golden Eagles were looking to push that streak to three games against county rival Jefferson Forest, but due to their team being in quarantine and how the schedules for both teams lined up, the decision was made to ultimately cancel the anticipated contest.
The Golden Eagles replaced their county rival with Spotswood High School. The contest will be away on Friday, Oct. 1. For now, the Golden Eagles turn their attention to another county rival, Liberty High School (LHS).
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.