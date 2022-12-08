What’s the future of Washington D.C. Commanders pro football?

The professional football franchise known for more than 85 years as the Washington Redskins has undergone a historic transformation over the past few years.
A combination of cultural shifts, poor management, and a damaging NFL-led sexual harassment investigation has left what was once one of the pro football’s proudest franchises into an organization searching for a new identity and a stable long-term direction, while heading into a most uncertain future.
After dropping the Redskins name and logo following the 2019 season and rebranding as the Commanders, the franchise that won three Super Bowls from the 1982 to 1991 seasons has now gone 16 years without a single playoff win. Owner Dan Snyder has been the central source of fan anger and resentment for most of his two decades of ownership of the franchise, and he’s recently expressed publicly that he may be ready to sell the Commanders, with a price tag that could exceed $6 billion.
