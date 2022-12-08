What’s the future of Washington D.C. Commanders pro football?

Joe Gibbs won three Super Bowls (Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI) and had eight 10-win seasons in nine years with the Washington Redskins from 1993 to 1991 before turning his attention to the world of stock car racing. Gibbs returned to the Redskins in 2004 and led Washington to a pair of playoff appearances in 2005 and 2007, including the franchise’s last playoff victory in 2005. Over the ensuing 14 seasons since Gibbs’ second departure from the Washington sidelines, the franchise had only three winning seasons, three playoff appearances and no playoff victories, leading many fans and observers to challenge the way owner Dan Snyder has run the organization.