What’s the future of Washington D.C. Commanders pro football?

Joe Gibbs won three Super Bowls (Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI) and had eight 10-win seasons in nine years with the Washington Redskins from 1993 to 1991 before turning his attention to the world of stock car racing. Gibbs returned to the Redskins in 2004 and led Washington to a pair of playoff appearances in 2005 and 2007, including the franchise’s last playoff victory in 2005. Over the ensuing 14 seasons since Gibbs’ second departure from the Washington sidelines, the franchise had only three winning seasons, three playoff appearances and no playoff victories, leading many fans and observers to challenge the way owner Dan Snyder has run the organization.

The professional football franchise known for more than 85 years as the Washington Redskins has undergone a historic transformation over the past few years.

A combination of cultural shifts, poor management, and a damaging NFL-led sexual harassment investigation has left what was once one of the pro football’s proudest franchises into an organization searching for a new identity and a stable long-term direction, while heading into a most uncertain future. 

After dropping the Redskins name and logo following the 2019 season and rebranding as the Commanders, the franchise that won three Super Bowls from the 1982 to 1991 seasons has now gone 16 years without a single playoff win. Owner Dan Snyder has been the central source of fan anger and resentment for most of his two decades of ownership of the franchise, and he’s recently expressed publicly that he may be ready to sell the Commanders, with a price tag that could exceed $6 billion.

