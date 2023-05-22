Two Lady Golden Eagles’ tennis players recognized on Senior Night

On May 12, the Staunton River High School tennis team recognized two of its senior Lady Golden Eagles’ players during on Senior Night.
Elizabeth Horine: Horine was escorted by her parents, Don and Amanda Horine. Horine lettered four years in tennis. She did not get to play her senior year due knee surgery. Horine’s accomplishments include posting a winning season in her junior year while making school history with her performance and being named captain. She is graduating with an associate degree from Central Virginia Community College along with graduating from Staunton River. After graduation, Horine will attend the University of Lynchburg to pursue a degree in accounting.
Emily Kiser: Kiser was escorted by her parents, Robert and Terri Kiser. She lettered three years in tennis. Kiser’s major accomplishments include posting a school history-making record her junior year and being named captain her senior year. Kiser plans to attend the University of Virginia and study neuroscience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.