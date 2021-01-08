Kyle Troup, who has six-time PBA Tour titles, made a stop at the Vinton Bowling Center to take part in the New Year’s scratch tournament Saturday, Jan. 2. This isn’t Troup’s first-time bowling near Smith Mountain Lake, as he has participated in multiple bowling events at the venue with his most recent being in 2016.
Troup was in Staunton last Friday and had heard there was a tournament in Vinton. Since it was on the way home for him, he decided to sign up.
“I said why not stop in and see what we got for today,” Troup said.
Widely known for his afro and nicknamed “Afro Fish,” Troup has gone viral for his celebration antics that involve pulling out hair picks after a strike and picking his hair. Although he did not do his celebration antics at the local tournament, he still had a lot of reason to smile, winning the scratch tournament by bowling a 255 in the first game and a 256 in the second game.
