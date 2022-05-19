Staunton River High School’s softball team suffered its first defeat of the season at the hands of county rival Liberty High School on the road by a final score of 1-0 May 11.
Both teams had three hits combined. The lost snapped the Golden Eagles 14-game winning streak.
The Minutemen got their first base runner and hit of the evening by a double to left field from senior Makaia Flood. After an intentional walk to sophomore Kaidence Gordon and a hit by pitch as junior Emma Kimberlin loaded the bases for the Minutemen, Golden Eagles starting pitcher, sophomore Emily Wood, was able to get out of trouble by striking out junior Brooklyn Gunter to leave the bases loaded.
The Golden Eagles were able to get a baserunner thanks to an error by the Liberty infield but couldn’t find any success getting her home. In the bottom of the second inning, Wood got into more trouble. After recording the first two outs of the inning, the Minutemen were able to get two baserunners on after a walk by freshman Gracie White and sophomore Haili Gonzalez being hit by the pitch. Wood then got out of trouble again by forcing senior Brenna Thomas to groundout, leaving the score at zero-all.
In the top of the third inning, the Golden Eagles got another base runner on thanks to an error by the centerfielder for Liberty but again failed to bring the runner around.
The Minutemen then scored the first and only run of the evening. After Gordon was intentionally walked, Gunter came through for Liberty by ripping a double to center field, allowing Gordon to come all the way around from first base to score the lone run.
Both the Golden Eagles and Minutemen went down in order for the fourth inning, leaving Staunton River only two innings to try and keep their undefeated season alive. In the fifth inning, the Golden Eagles’ first two batters went down, but sophomore Jenna Lynn Roach tried to spark a rally by delivering the first hit of the game for Staunton River, hitting a groundball that quickly got out to the centerfielder.
With the tying run on first base, the Golden Eagles again failed to get the runner home and score that elusive run as senior Taylor Foutz popped out the third baseman on three pitches. With that, the Golden Eagles’ perfect season was down to its final three outs.
After the Minutemen went down in order, the Golden Eagles came to bat for their last attempt to tie or take the lead. The seventh inning was the first inning that the Golden Eagles got multiple base runners, making it their best chance to score their first run.
After sophomore Haley Goode struck out to start the inning, Tolley forced a walk to put the tying run on base. The next batter, junior Allie Davison, struck out, leaving the Golden Eagles down to their final out. The next batter, senior Rachel McGuire walked on four pitches, putting the tying run in scoring position. Staunton River though, failed to bring the tying run across Homeplate, as junior Payton Phillips grounded out to the first baseman to end the game and the Golden Eagles’ perfect season.
