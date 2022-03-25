The Franklin County High School Eagles used a six-run sixth inning to reach a 10-run lead and finish off the Hidden Valley High School Titans by mercy rule, 20-10, on Saturday, March 19. The victory was the Eagles’ first win of the season.
Up 2-1 in the bottom of the second inning and with two runners on, senior Riley Hill knocked a single to right field that scored one and gave the Eagles a 3-1 advantage.
With the bases loaded, junior Preston Crowl came up big for the Eagles, smacking a grand slam over the left field wall to blow the game open 7-1.
