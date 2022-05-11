The Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy Ospreys baseball team advanced to the VACA state semifinals after their 21-2 quarterfinals win over the Ridgeview Christian Crusaders on Monday. The win put the Ospreys two wins away from their first state championship in program history.
The Ospreys took control from the first time they came to bat, plating 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning. After the Crusaders scored a run in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead, the Ospreys quickly went to work, scoring six runs before they recorded their first out of the inning.
SMLCA got their first two runs thanks to a two-RBI single by Conner Heaton that scored Cayden Montgomery and Rowan Ingraham to give the Ospreys their first lead of the evening, 2-1. The Ospreys’ third run came from a wild pitch that scored Carson Wagner from third base.
With the two runners on and nobody out, Henry Saben broke the game open with a triple to right field that scored Heaton and Ryan Canipe. Saben scored on the same sequence thanks to an error contributed by the Crusaders infield.
