The East Carolina University duo of Bryce Fowler of Clayton, North Carolina, and Austin Woody of Burlington, North Carolina, won the MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI event on Smith Mountain Lake on Friday, June 3, with a five-bass limit weighing 20 pounds, 8 ounces.
The victory earned the Pirates’ bass club $2,000 and a slot in the 2023 MLF College Fishing National Championship.
“We came into this with no practice,” Fowler said. “We talked about it, and we just wanted to come into it and see what happened. We knew how to fish it and knew what they were going to be doing; we just had to make it all come together.
“We fished around a bit, and about noon we had a limit of 12 or 13 pounds,” Fowler added. “We were able to throw a topwater on rock piles to catch four fish over 4 pounds.“
Fowler said the team focused on rocky banks and rock piles around the Blackwater River area and caught about 30 fish during the day, 15 of which were keepers.
“This feels pretty incredible,” Fowler said. “To do it as seniors and leave a legacy for our team is special.”
