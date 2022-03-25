A groundball by senior Brock Harris in the top of the seventh inning that was misplayed by the Staunton River High School infield proved to be the dagger as the error allowed senior Dallas Smith to score and propel Jefferson Forest High School to a 2-1 victory Saturday on the road. The contest was deadlocked at one-all after the top of the third inning.
After the Cavaliers went three-up three-down by way of two fly-outs and a groundball in the top of the first inning, the Golden Eagles struck first in the bottom half of the first inning. Senior Jared Steele got things started for Staunton River after knocking a one-out double to left field. Sophomore Jesse Brown then drove Steele home with a double that he hit to right field. The Golden Eagles failed to capitalize after the Brown RBI-double as a strikeout by senior Conner Faw and a lineout to the first baseman by junior Colby Bates ended the bottom of the first inning.
Junior Marhsall Shelton, who started on the mound for the Golden Eagles, saw his first jam of the evening as he had runners on second and first with one out by way of an error and a walk. However, the next batter he faced, Alexander Whitaker, popped out to the shortstop, and the next batter, junior Samuel Bell, flied out to center field to end the Cavaliers’ threat.
