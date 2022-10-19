The Staunton River High School Golden Eagles volleyball teams hosted the William Fleming High School Colonels for Senior Night on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and won.
The SRHS varsity team won in three sets: 25 to 7, 25 to 4 and 25 to 11. The junior varsity team won in two sets: 25 to 21 and 25 to 13.
Two Staunton River High School seniors were recognized from the volleyball team. They are:
• Anna Miller (No. 6). Miller has played volleyball for six years. She also attends Central Virginia Community College and will graduate with an associate’s degree in the spring. She is also a member of track and field team and is a secretary for the National Honor Society. After high school, Miller plans to major in biology and hopes to become a physician assistant. She is the daughter of Monika and Phillip Miller.
• Allyson Dickinson (No. 8). Dickinson has played volleyball for six years. She is also a part of the track and field team. She is a part of the National Honor Society and is vice president of the Student Council Association. After high school, Dickinson plans to go to college to major in international community development and minor in ministry and elementary education. She is the daughter of Kara and Robbie Dickinson.
