The Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy boys basketball team took down Westover Christian Academy, 51-47, on Thursday at home in what turned out to be a barnburner.
The Ospreys got out to a quick 8-2 start in the first quarter, thanks in part to junior Cole Webster’s six straight points to start the game.
The Bulldogs would turn it on in the second quarter, led by an onslaught of three pointers from junior Dallas Wheeler (2), junior Noah Burton, senior Dylan Aron and senior Chris Miller.
The Ospreys would trail the Bulldogs, 23-21 into halftime. The boys team would respond with a quick 3-point burst out of the locker room to take the lead in the second half, 24-23.
The Ospreys met the little quick start with tenacious defense, holding to bull dogs to just seven points in the third quarter. The Ospreys would lead 34-30 at the end of the third quarter.
