The Ospreys of Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) scored three runs in the first two innings to set the pace early as they prevailed on the road over the Westover Christian Bulldogs 13-4 on Tuesday, April 12.
The Ospreys scored their first three runs of the evening before they had a batter get out. Their first two batters, Cayden Montgomery (single) and Rowan Ingraham (reached by error) gave SMLCA their first two base runners of the evening. Both scored thanks to a single to right field by Carson Wagner to give the Ospreys a 2-0 lead. Wagner scored thanks to a single by the next batter Conner Heaton.
The Bulldogs responded by scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning but still trailed the Ospreys by two runs. It was the closest the Bulldogs would get to the Ospreys the rest of the game.
Again, the first two batters for the Ospreys, Parker Nichols (walk) and Eli Phillips (reached by error) reached to give SMLCA two base runners to start the second inning. After both runners were able to advance thanks to a sacrifice bunt by Montgomery, Ingraham knocked in the fourth run of the inning as he grounded into a fielder’s choice to allow Nichols to score. After Wagner reached by being hit by a pitch to have runners on first and second, both eventually came around to score thanks to a triple to left field by Heaton.
