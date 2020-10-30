The Big Bass Tour made their stop at Smith Mountain lake this past weekend. The tournament lasted from the 23-25.
The popular fishing tournament saw lots of eager fishers out throwing their lines in hopes to catch the biggest bass out on SML. The winner of the contest ended up being Randy Arthur, who caught his bass weighing in over seven pounds at 7.39. It was the only bas caught that weighed over seven pounds. Arthur weighed his top prize catch Saturday morning during the 10-11 hour. His prize for winning the tournament was a Nitro Z19.
In second place, falling just under seven pounds, was Harrison Rice who caught a bass weighing 6.91 and measured it in during the noon to one hour on Friday.
Coming in third finishing just behind Rice was Daniel Jenkins who weighed his catch at 6.84, which was weighed in on Sunday during the 11-12 hour.
Allen Sanford finished in fourth with a bass weighing exactly six and a half pounds, which he weighed his catch in the early hours of Sunday morning from 9-10. Rounding out the top five was Thomas Harden, who caught a bass weighing at 6.19 pounds, which was weighed in during the 2-3 hour on Saturday.
Finishing just outside the top five and the last bass caught that was over six pounds was Melvin Bowling, who caught a bass weighing in at 6.01 pounds. His bass was weighed in on Sunday morning right after Sanford, on Sunday from 10-11.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.