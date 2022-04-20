The Staunton River High School girls soccer team, under the leadership of head coach Jeff D’Aiuto, got off to a promising start this spring, winning three of its first five matches.
The Golden Eagles’ roster is a youthful one, with a combined total of 10 freshmen and sophomores. The SRHS lineup has three seniors — Abbey Barlow, Heather Roberts and Megan Vess — who Coach D’Aiuto has relied on this season for leadership and mentorship to the younger players. Vess, a standout defender, recently committed to play soccer collegiately at Sweet Briar College.
In many ways, the trio of SRHS seniors, who are serving as team co-captains this spring, are dedicating this season to the memory of their former teammate Claire Overstreet, a 2021 graduate of Staunton River High School and former women’s soccer player who was killed in an automobile accident in late January.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
