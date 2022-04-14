Staunton River High School’s track and field team opened the 2022 spring outdoor track season March 30 and April 6 by hosting a pair of meets.
On Wednesday, March 30, the Golden Eagles welcomed Carroll County, Christian Heritage Academy, Franklin County, Halifax County and Patrick Henry to Moneta and the SRHS track for the opening meet of the season.
Then on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 6, Staunton River High School held a second local track meet that also included Alleghany, Christian Heritage Academy, Lord Botetourt, Patrick Henry, William Byrd and William Fleming.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
