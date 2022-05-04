After hosting the Golden Eagle Invitational on April 23, in which 25 personal bests were set by the Staunton River High School (SRHS) Track and Field squad, the Golden Eagles returned to the track the afternoon of Wednesday, April 27.
SRHS hosted local high school rivals William Byrd, Alleghany, Hidden Valley and Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High School for a five-team meet. It was a banner day for both the Golden Eagles boys and girls teams, as both squads produced multiple individual victories.
The SRHS boys team dominated the sprinting competitions, as freshman Jordan Richards placed first in the 100-meter dash finals (11.81 seconds), while senior Malakhi Gregory placed first in the 200-meter dash finals (23.90 seconds). Richards added a second place finish, just behind Gregory, in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.37 seconds. Sophomore Alfred Finney gave the Golden Eagles boys squad another victory in the 400-meter dash finals, as he placed first with a time of 54.28 seconds. Finney also placed seventh in the long jump (16 feet).
Gregory earned two more victories in the boys long jump finals and the boys triple jump finals. In the long jump finals, Gregory leapt a distance of 20 feet, 1.75 inches, while in the triple jump competition, Gregory leapt an even 41 feet. Gregory also tied for second in the high jump finals (5 feet, 4 inches). Jack Weddle tied Gregory for second place in the high jump with a distance of 5 feet, 4 inches.
Junior Ashton Hancock, who qualified for the Virginia High School League State Championships in the discus competition during the Golden Eagle Invitational, won amidst a crowded field in the discus event on April 27. Hancock’s toss of 138 feet, 6 inches bested a field of 19 competitors. Teammate Benjamin Carlin, a sophomore, placed fourth in the discus with a toss of 112 feet, 3 inches.
SRHS continued its solid day in the hurdles events. Golden Eagles were the only competitors in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles boys competitions. Junior Landon Miller was the only runner in the 110-meter hurdles, posting a time of 18.43 seconds, while senior Logan McClung won the 300-meter hurdles (45.72 seconds), with junior teammate Bryce Cook placing second (49.36 seconds). McClung also placed fourth in the 200-meter dash finals with a time of 24.37 seconds, while Cook placed eighth in the 100-meter dash finals (12.36 seconds).
