Staunton River Middle School’s wresting superstar, Noah Nininger, made a big statement winning the Super 32 wrestling tournament in Myrtle Beach, which is considered to be one of the toughest tournaments in the country. Four weeks later, he participated in another prestigious tournament known as the World of Wrestling Kickoff Classic in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Nov. 21 and took home second place in his weight category.
This tournament is considered by many to be the toughest wrestling tournament not only in the country, but the entire world. Nininger has participated in this tournament multiple times as well and has placed before.
Head coach Scott Fike, who was at the tournament with Nininger, said there are aspects that make the Tulsa tournament tougher than the Super 32. He pointed out that there are more West Coast wrestlers and the brackets are bigger. However, one aspect of this tournament that makes it very tough is the pace of the tournament.
“As the tournament goes on and wrestlers get eliminated, the pace of the tournament really picks up fast and you will end up wrestling a match, have maybe two or three matches off to rest, and then you will wrestle again,” he said. “Noah wrestled four matches in about a 30-minute time frame, which is really tough with the caliber of competition and tough kids you are wrestling one match right after another.”
There were around 45 wrestlers in Niningers’ bracket, which was the 15 years of age and under and 95 pounds category. The next youngest category was 12 and under.
Even though this tournament was going to be tougher than the Super 32, Nininger wasn’t fazed.
“I was ready to go. I felt good, and my body felt good,” Nininger said. “I wasn’t nervous at all. I’ve participated in the Tulsa tournament a couple of times before, so I knew what to expect.”
Fike felt really good heading into the tournament and believed Nininger had a legit chance to win it. He added that he knew that his young star would experience a lot of tough wrestlers in his bracket and would certainly get tested.
Being tested in bigger and tougher tournaments is what Nininger thrives off, and his head coach will tell you it’s a good measuring stick just going and putting your skills up against the elite.
“That’s why he goes to all these big tournaments, to keep testing himself against the best in the country and just keep improving,” Fike said.
In the first half of the tournament, one would think Nininger faced anything but a test. His first match came against Bryson Humphries of Tulsa, and Nininger made quick work with a score of 9-0.
Niningers’ next match came against August Seymour of Mariposa, California. Nininger made quick work again by a score of 2-0 in a match that lasted 28 seconds. Niningers’ last match of the first half of the tournament came against D.J. Wince of Parker, Colorado. It was the same old song and dance, as Nininger won 2-0 in a match that lasted 44 seconds.
In the quarterfinals, Nininger was met with his first lost, falling to Christian Castillo of Peoria, Arizona, by a score of 4-3. Castillo ended up taking first place in the tournament.
“I just wasn’t wrestling as good as I could in that match,” Nininger said. “I had to bounce back, though, because my next match was coming up. I just had to be ready for the next one and forget about the last one.”
Not only did he bounce back in the next round, but he bounced back the rest of the tournament. Nininger took down Alejandro Navarro of Castaic, California, by a score of 5-2; then took down Angel Serrano of Castle Rock, Colorado, with a score of 10-0.
His next opponent was Co’ji Campbell of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and he won with a decision of 7-0. Nininger then faced Elijah Banks of Peyton, Colorado, and won handily with a score of 7-1.
His last match of the tournament came against Jackson Blum of Martin, Michigan. Blum fell to Castillo in the finals and would face Nininger for second place. Just like his last four matches, Nininger took down Blum 5-1 to secure second place in the tournament. He was glad to finally reach the finish line.
“I did get a little tired there in the end,” he said.
Fike said this tournament showed a side of Nininger that can’t be taught or coached — heart and determination. He said seeing his young wrestler fall in the quarterfinals but come back and place second was awesome to watch and coach.
He added that he knew Nininger didn’t wrestle the best he could against Castillo, but he was determined to come back and make a statement, refusing to go out that easily.
“A lot of wrestlers in that situation would have just packed it in and have been done,” Fike said.
He noted that there are days a wrestler may not be at his best, but a true champion will go out and battle and still try to find a way to win, which is exactly what Nininger did.
Fike made sure to tell Nininger how proud he was of what he had accomplished, even though it wasn’t what Nininger had come to Tulsa to do, which was win the tournament.
“I think he possibly showed more taking second the way he did then if he would have taken first. It’s just so tough to go to a tournament of that caliber and take a loss where he did during the tournament and roll off one win after another against so many tough kids,” Fike said. “It truly showed the type of champion Noah is and the determination and grit he showed. No one can take that from him. That’s something you just have deep inside of you that will take you far, not only in wrestling, but in life.”
Nininger said he learned a lot from this tournament and felt like he still ended up walking away from the tournament as a better wrestler. It’s just one of many experiences that have helped Nininger become one of the top-ranked wrestlers in the country at the middle school level in his weight category.
He will only get better, and his coach believes big things are in store for Nininger’s future.
“Noah is very special, and that one loss won’t define the great season he will continue to have and the great career he will have when all the dust settles when he is done wrestling. There is no doubt in my mind you will be watching Noah wrestle on ESPN in a couple of years in the NCAA national championship,” Fike said.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.