The Staunton River High School Football Team will have a familiar face at offensive coordinator as Head Coach Shaun Leonard will take over the reigns for an offense that returns at least nine starters.
The previous offensive coordinator was Josh Smallwood, who stepped down to take over the Athletic Director position at SRHS.
“It’s a huge lost,” Leonard said. “Josh has been y right hand man since I was given the job.”
Leonard said that he and Smallwood had spent a lot of time this offseason on the road helping to better and develop their playbook by going to clinics.
The second year coach spoke about a very young coaching staff and didn’t want to put pressure on them by stepping into a new role with the season closing in.
The head coach of the team usually oversees all areas of the team, whether it be offense, defense, or special teams, but Leonard will mainly stay with the offense, but said he isn’t concern about the defense because of how well they played at the end of the year. He looks for them to improve even more under defensive coordinator Hunter Shepard.
“We saw a bunch of success last year,” Leonard said. “Towards the end of the year, we really started to see that defense take off and our kids learn it.”
The offense under Leonard will remain the same as planned when Smallwood was OC, and it will involve running the ball as their primary strength. He said they will be looking to throw the ball at least 10-15 passes a game, but it will be on the in game situation.
“If we can throw the ball, then I want to throw the ball,” Leonard said. “I wouldn’t be opposed to throwing the ball more.”
A potential change in the offense that the Golden Eagles might see is senior Jayson Eanes moving to tight-end with from his normal position at fullback and be paired up with the other senior TE Jamelle Jones. That is still to be determined and is just thoughts right now.
Leonard noted that he won’t hold onto the coordinator position after the season is over and will look to hand the keys off to someone on his coaching staff and has a few candidates in mind, but is currently undecided and won’t decide till after the season.
