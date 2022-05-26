The Staunton River High School Golden Eagles baseball players dropped their final game of the season to the Northside High School Vikings 12-3 at home last Monday, May 16. The Vikings used 14 hits to score their 12 runs, which also included a four-run sixth inning.
The Vikings got off to a quick start in the top of the first inning thanks to a dropped third strike during senior Dylan Dampeer’s at bat, allowing junior Benjamin Phillips, who also reached base from a dropped third strike, to score from third base to give the Vikings a quick 1-0 lead. The Vikings got their second run thanks to an RBI-single to center field by junior Caleb Hicks.
The Golden Eagles responded in the bottom of the first inning, as sophomore Jesse Brown smacked a two-out solo homerun to right field to put Staunton River on the scoreboard.
In the top of the second inning, the Vikings’ first three batters reached base to load them up, but the Golden Eagles did a trade by forcing the next batter to hit into a double play but bringing in the runner from third base to give the Vikings a 3-1 lead. Junior Brayden Graybill extended the Vikings lead to three after hitting an RBI-single to right field.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Golden Eagles went three up and three down.
The Vikings then added to their lead in the third inning, as an RBI-double out to centerfield by senior Ethan Klepper allowed senior Jackson Martin, who also doubled to start the inning, to score from second base and increase the Viking lead to four. The next batter, senior Andrew Binns Loveman, followed Martin and Klepper’s lead by hitting a double out to center field, scoring Klepper from second.
Down by five runs, the Golden Eagles fought back in the bottom of the third, as senior Kyler Glidden scored from third on a throw by the Vikings catcher to second base to get Brown out trying to steal.
Both teams went scoreless in the fourth inning, but the fifth inning is where the Vikings blew the game open by scoring four runs. Two of those runs came in after a groundball hit by senior Reese Guth that was misplayed by the Golden Eagles defense allowed two runs to score, stretching the Vikings lead to 8-2.
The third run came from an RBI-single by Phillips. Graybill then added the fourth run thanks to an RBI-double to give the Vikings a commanding 10-2 lead.
Both teams went silent until the seventh inning, where the Vikings increased their lead, which were highlighted by an RBI-groundout by Graybill and a solo homerun by Dampeer out to right field that gave the Vikings a commanding 10-run lead.
In their last attempt to pull off a miracle comeback, the Golden Eagles saw their first two batters strike out and flied out, but a single by junior Kyle Wise and an RBI-double by senior Kage Wise pulled the Golden Eagles within nine runs, but a flyout by junior Isaac Overfelt ended the game and ended the Golden Eagles season 12-3.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.