Staunton River High School’s softball team improved to 7-0 on the season after a 2-0 win over county rival Jefferson Forest on the road Saturday, March 26.
A big reason for the Lady Eagles success against the Lady Cavaliers was sophomore Emily Wood, who pitched a complete game, giving up two hits, three strikeouts, one walk and no earned runs on 105 pitches.
It was an offensive struggle for both teams, as the first hit of the evening came off the bat of junior Allie Davidson, who hit a single to center field to lead off the second inning. She was able to steal second but was left stranded as the next three batters failed to reach base or get Davidson home.
Unfortunately for Jefferson Forest, they had their woes against Wood, only recording one hit and one walk through three innings against the sophomore. With the way Wood was pitching, one run from the Lady Eagles offense seemed more than enough to secure a victory. They did just that in the fourth inning.
After a leadoff triple from senior Taylor Foutz, sophomore Sawyer Tolley was able to flyout to left field to bring in the senior and give the Lady Eagles their first lead of the game at 1-0. With one out in the inning, the next batter for Staunton River, Davidson, smacked a pitch over the right field fence for a homerun, expanding the Lady Eagle lead to two runs.
With a two-run lead, Wood went back on the mound and continued her dominant performance, retiring the side in order in the fourth inning that was capped off by a pop out right to her.
Fortunately for Jefferson Forest, they were able to keep track of Staunton River by shutting them down offensively the rest of the way, allowing only one hit. However, they faced a similar fate the rest of the way.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Cavaliers went down in order, which included two strikeouts. They also went down one-two-three in the bottom of the sixth inning that featured two groundouts.
The Lady Eagles managed to get two runners on in the top of the seventh but left them stranded as Wood was caught trying to steal third. With their last attempt to try and mount a comeback, the Lady Cavaliers, like the fifth and sixth inning, went down one-two-three that featured a pop out, a groundout, and a strikeout to end the game.
Staunton River had five hits total while Jefferson Forest had two. Davidson was the only Lady Eagle, or player of the game, to have multiple hits with two (single, home run).
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.