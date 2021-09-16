Major League Fishing (MLF), the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, recently announced the 2022 schedules for the Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI season and the U.S. Army High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing season, culminating in the national championships for each circuit, providing scholarships and advancement opportunities for qualified teams.
The 2022 Abu Garcia College Fishing schedule dates at Smith Mountain Lake are Friday, April 29, and Friday, June 3, for the Northern Conference. The 2022 U.S. Army High School Fishing schedule dates at SML are Saturday, April 30, and Saturday, June 4.
“We are thrilled to announce our 2022 college and high school fishing schedules, and are looking forward to a fantastic year,” said Kevin Hunt, MLF senior director of tournament operations, college and high school fishing. “MLF continues to provide student anglers from high school through college the chance to compete for scholarships and prizes, as well as multiple advancement opportunities to elevate their schools, sponsors and personal brands while working their way up through the MLF circuits. We are looking forward to 2022 being our most successful college and high school fishing seasons yet.”
The majority of U.S. Army High School Fishing tournaments are held on Saturdays and are preceded by an Abu Garcia College Fishing tournament the day prior. This provides students and parents the opportunity to network with prospective college teams and coaches during college weigh-ins to facilitate decision-making on future collegiate fishing careers.
The 2022 Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI National Championship presented by Lowrance will be on Fort Gibson Lake in Wagoner, Oklahoma, March 29-31. Held in conjunction with REDCREST, the 2022 College Fishing championship will provide networking opportunities for college anglers with Bass Pro Tour pros and potential sponsors, as well as advancement opportunities for anglers to compete as pros and co-anglers in the 2022 Toyota Series Championship.
In addition to the 13th annual High School Fishing National Championship, all High School Fishing anglers nationwide automatically qualify for the world’s largest open high school bass tournament, the 2022 High School Fishing World Finals run by MLF’s partners in fishing at The Bass Federation and held in conjunction with the National Championship on Pickwick Lake in Florence, Alabama, June 22-25. More than $2.8 million in scholarships and prizes were offered at the 2021 World Finals.
Complete rules and more information for the 2022 Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI program as well as the 2022 U.S. Army High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing program will be announced later this fall and can be found online at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
For complete details and updated information, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For additional High School Fishing opportunities from The Bass Federation, including state championships, visit HighSchoolFishing.org.
