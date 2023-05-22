Staunton River High School honors graduating boys’ baseball players on senior night

On Tuesday, May 9, Staunton River High School recognized eight senior members of its varsity baseball team.
Kyle Wise: Wise was escorted by his parents Kent and Emily Wise and his brothers Kage and Grayson Wise. After graduation Wise will be attending Liberty University to study Physical Therapy.
Cole Slaughter: Slaughter was escorted by his parents Tim and Denise Slaughter. Following graduation, Slaughter will attend Virginia Western Community College to study cyber security.
Will Yates: Yates was escorted by Buddy Yates, Bobby Yates and Lindy Yates. After graduation, Yates plans to work in the lawn care business and part-time at UPS.
John Whittaker: Whittaker was escorted by parents, Jeff and Regina Whittaker, along with other family members Todd, Maegan, Chana, Rachel, Gracie, Phebe and Lillian. After graduation, Whittaker plans to attend diesel mechanic’s school. Whittaker would like to thank his family for all of their support throughout his baseball years. He would also like to thank God for allowing him to be able to play a sport he loves, as well as his coaches over the years.
Alex Adkins: Adkins was escorted by Charlie, Crystal, and Avery. His plan after graduation is to pursue a career in construction or the excavation industry.
Colby Bates: Bates was escorted by his parents, Jason and Tonya Bates, as well as siblings Mikayla and Collin Bates. After graduation, Bates plans to pursue a career as a diesel mechanic locally.
Nathanael Eubank: Eubank was escorted by his parents, Daniel and Tina Costina. After graduation, Eubank will attend Tennessee State University and major in criminology.
Nathen Wilson: Wilson was escorted by his parents, Johnathan and Tasha East. After graduation, Wilson plans to attend Christopher Newport University for kinesiology and play baseball at the next level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.