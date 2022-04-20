A two-hit, five-inning complete game from senior Riley Hill helped propel the Franklin County Eagles to a 10-0 mercy rule road win over the Hidden Valley Titans on Thursday, April 14. The Eagles used a strong first and second inning to give Hill more than enough run support for the evening.
In the top of the first inning, senior Joseph Bennett knocked in the first run of the game, with an RBI-single to right field that scored Hill, who led off the inning with a single. During the at bat of the next batter, senior Eli Davis, a pickoff attempt to get Bennett resulted in an error, allowing freshman Lawson Pasley to score from third base. After a Davis single that put two runners on, sophomore Ashton Hylton knocked a homerun over the right field fence to give Hill and the Eagles an early 5-0 advantage. Hill ended the first innings by setting the Titans down in order.
With runners on first and second with no outs the top of the second inning, junior Preston Crowl knocked a single to left field to allow Hill to score. Bennett followed in the next at bat with a single to center field to allow Pasley to score from second. Bower then followed through for the Eagles with a single to right field that allowed Crowl to score from second. With two outs and the bases loaded, senior Isaiah Hughes drew a walk to bring in another run to extend the already large Eagles lead to 9-0.
