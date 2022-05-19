Franklin County High School’s baseball team used a five-run fifth inning to pull away from district rival Northside High School at home Friday, May 13. The Eagles went to freshman Lawson Pasley, who went six innings strong, allowing only four hits and three walks, and recorded three strikeouts.
After a quiet first inning, the Vikings had something cooking in the second inning after a leadoff walk by the senior Dylan Dampeer and a single by junior Caleb Hicks. The talented Franklin County freshman was able to settle down, however, and force two groundouts and end the inning by striking out junior Landon Saul on four pitches. The Eagles weren’t able to capitalize on the momentum change, again going three up and three down.
The Vikings, again, had something brewing in the third inning after a pair of one-out singles by juniors Benjamin Phillips and Brayden Graybill but failed to get a run across the plate as Pasley got senior Ethan Klepper to fly out to center and Dampeer to pop out to first.
The Eagles then took advantage of the missed opportunities by the Vikings. After a leadoff walk by senior Corbin Bower and a walk by senior Mason Sheesley, the Eagles found themselves in good position. Franklin County later broke through thanks to an RBI-groundout by senior Riley Hill to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
After the Vikings couldn’t get anything going in the top of the fourth, the Eagles came back to bat and started to create some separation from the Vikings. After recording the first two outs of the inning, the Eagles saw their next two batters reach by way of a walk and a hit batter to give them two baserunners.
Bower then came up and knocked a single to centerfield to that brought home senior Joseph Bennett from second base to give Franklin County a 2-0 lead. They doubled that lead thanks to a two-RBI double by Sheesley that brought home senior Eli Davis and Bower for a 4-0 lead. Senior Isaiah Hughes stepped up to the plate and ripped a single to center to bring in senior pinch runner Grayson Montgomery for a 5-0 lead. The two-out onslaught ended after a Hill single that brought in Hughes to give the Eagles a 6-0 lead.
The Vikings again couldn’t get anything going in the fifth inning despite having multiple baserunners on. The Eagles, though, continued to add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, as they scored their seventh run on a wild pitch that brought home sophomore Ashton Hylton from third base. The eighth run was brought in by an error committed by the Vikings infield that scored Bennett from third base.
With more than enough run support, Pasley went back out for his final inning in the sixth and shut the Vikings down in order. In the top of the seventh, the Eagles turned to junior Preston Crowl, who like his teammate did in the sixth inning, shut the Vikings down in order that was concluded with a strikeout to give Franklin County a 8-0 shutout victory.
