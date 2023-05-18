Staunton River High School varsity boys’ soccer held even with Lord Botetourt through the first half of play on May 12, but the Cavaliers came out on top to edge the Golden Eagles 1-0 in a Blue Ridge District matchup played in Botetourt.
Nate Martin had a total of 10 saves for the Golden Eagles (5-10-1).
