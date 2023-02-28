The Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy girls basketball team finished their best basketball season ever with a record of 17-6, clinching the VACA Southeast Region Conference Championship.
They also won their first state playoff game. In the quarterfinals of the state championship, the team lost to the defending State Champion’s Blue Ridge Academy at the Horizon Center by a score of 40-28.
Head Coach Amanda Beverly and Assistant Michele Moore developed a very young team into a very competitive one this season with hard work and teamwork.
In their first playoff win, Taylor Keep scored 16 points, Adah Tuckwiller scored 10, Sierra Moore scored 6, Karlee Smith scored 5, Maddie Hutchinson scored 2 and Rose Duncombe scored 1 point.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy finished the season with a Virginia Max Prep ranking of 198 for Virginia High School girl basketball teams. SMLCA has a current high school student enrollment of 104.
