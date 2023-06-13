Liberty University, Mariners Landing golfer Isaac Simmons qualifies for US Open

It’s notoriously considered the most challenging of all four majors in professional golf. Playing in the US Open – or any of the four majors, which also includes The Masters, The PGA Championship, and the Open Championship – is a feat even the greatest of golfers never accomplish. But while The Masters is the gold standard, the US Open stands in a class of its own. It’s an ‘open’, which means anyone can qualify – if he is good enough to qualify. If he can rise above the competition. For 2023, a record 10,187 entrants were accepted. A total of 156 made the cut. Isaac Simmons, a senior at Liberty University who is from Huddleston, is one of those elite. And he’s savoring every minute of it leading of tee-off.
For 2023, the US Open will be held at The Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course in Los Angeles, CA June 15th-18th.
Simmons made his way to the US Open through a qualifying event held at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, MD. He played two rounds of 69, totaling a 36-hole score of 138. The performance secured him one of the four open slots in the 60-player field. Simmons shared honors with Karl Vilips from Stanford University, as they combined for a field-best of 16 birdies and an eagle, with Simmons making ten birdies. On his last hole, putting was his difference maker and led him to a 5th place finish tie at PB Dye Golf Club in MD.
Simmons has spent years sharpening his skills on the golf course playing at Mariners Landing in Huddleston. With the support of his parents, Melanie and Scott Simmons, Isaac Simmons has displayed remarkable talent, dedication and a pursuit for excellence.
Todd S. Hammock, Mariners Landing resident and ex- PGA Pro, celebrated Simmons feat saying, “lsaac’s dedication and talent are remarkable. We couldn’t be prouder of his success.” Simmons added, “It’s an honor to represent Mariners Landing and Liberty University in the 123rd United States Open Championship. The community support has been overwhelming. I am also happy to announce my return to the Liberty Golf Team for my final season in 2023-24.”
Simmons noted that that interested in following him during the US Open, they may do so through Instagram - @isaacsimmons209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.