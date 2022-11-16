Seventy-two runners and walkers competed in the 25th annual Apple Valley 5K cross country race held Saturday, Nov. 5, at Gross’ Orchard, located at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Bedford County.
Kyle Thomson, 17, of Moneta defended his title once again, taking first place in the men’s division, completing the 3.1-mile course in 18 minutes, 28 seconds. Thomson also took first place in the 2020 and 2021 races.
Kerrigan Chaney, 16, of Roanoke also defended her title, taking first place in the women’s division, finishing in 19 minutes, 34 seconds, knocking 29 seconds off her record-setting time in the 2021 race. Chaney finished in fourth place overall.
Bradford Clay, 67, of Goodview, was this year’s “Most Improved Runner,” finishing in 49 minutes flat, bettering his time from last year’s race by 3 minutes, 54 seconds.
