Staunton River High School Golden Eagles football team hosted Lord Botetourt High School for its senior night matchup Friday and lost 41-14.
The Golden Eagles finished the regular season with a 5-5 record (2-3 region) but clinched a playoff spot a few weeks ago.
Offensively, Staunton River was outnumbered 26-10 for first downs and 15-2 for rushing attempts.
Lord Botetourt recorded 251 rushing yards compared to the Golden Eagles’ 45 rushing yards.
Staunton River quarterback Brady Barns finished the night 8-for-16 in passing attempts with one interception. The Golden Eagles were limited to only 37 offensive plays for the entire game. Lord Botetourt tallied 30 more offensive plays with no interceptions. Staunton River’s first drive of the game resulted in a 37-yard punt.
“I want to thank them (the senior players) for sticking through the mess we have been through together these four years,” Head Coach Shawn Leonard said. “We have turned the program around and into a winning trajectory, and they are a huge part of that.”
Lord Botetourt was expected to be a tough matchup for the Golden Eagles. Staunton River also had four turnovers and 11 penalties that shaped the outcome of their loss.
“LB (Lord Botetourt) is always a tough matchup going in,” Leonard said. “Thankfully we clinched a playoff spot a couple weeks ago, and we’ll work on correcting those things in practice this week.”
The region’s bracket is as followed: No. 1 Lord Botetourt vs. No. 8 Hidden Valley, No. 4 Bassett vs. No. 5 Cave Spring, and No. 3 Christiansburg vs. No. 6 Abingdon.
Also, Staunton River is the seventh-seed in the Region 3D bracket and will travel to No. 2 Magna Vista on Friday, Nov. 11. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
