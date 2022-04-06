The Staunton River High School softball team continued its outstanding start to the 2022 season this past weekend with a pair of victories over Patrick County and Liberty Christian, which improved the Golden Eagles to a perfect 9-0.
Following a 19-0 blowout win over Altavista on the road the evening of Tuesday, March 22, the Golden Eagles swept a home-and-home two game series over Jefferson Forest on March 24 and March 26. Staunton County knocked off the Cavaliers 9-1 at home March 24, and then blanked Jefferson Forest 2-0 on the road the afternoon of March 26.
On Saturday, the Golden Eagles hosted a home doubleheader, first defeating Patrick County, 9-2, on Saturday morning before edging Liberty Christian 6-5 on Saturday afternoon.
Against Patrick County, the Golden Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run single by Abby McGuire, and then added a run in the bottom of the third and two more in the bottom of the fourth for an early 5-0 advantage. Sawyer Tolley belted a home run for the Golden Eagles in the fourth inning.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.