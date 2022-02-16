Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) middle school boys basketball head coach Dexter Beverly has been vocal since last season that he had a special group of 7th and 8th grade boys who were going to bring some hardware to the trophy cases and banners hanging on their gym wall for both the middle school and high school before they graduated.
This season, the middle school boys did just that, defeating Roanoke Valley Christian School (RVCS) 41-29 to win the VACA South Region title for the first time in program history, finishing 15-1 on the season. Their regional championship comes one season after the SMLCA middle school girls basketball team won their first regional championship in their program’s history.
The Ospreys found themselves down 18-8 at halftime, which is a situation they haven’t been in all season. Beverly added that they normally average around the mid 20s scoring wise in the first half, but this particular half against the Eagles proved to be a challenge for his team.
“That was the worst first half we’ve had all year. We have never been shut out like that before,” Beverly said.
SMLCA boys varsity coach Mike Greathouse then suggested to Beverly at halftime about running their four-low play, which involves two players on each block, two players in the corners and the point guard playing at the top of the key. Beverly said if the opposing team plays man-to-man defense against that offense, then it’s a pick-your-poison type of deal, adding that if the point guard blows by his defender and drives down the lane, that forces the defense’s hands. The other defenders will have to leave their men to help guard the point guard, which leaves the opposing players open down low under the basket or in the corner for an uncontested three-pointer.
Once that was implemented in the third quarter, the Ospreys started to find some rhythm on offense and build off that with stingy defense.
“I tell you what; it was over after that,” Beverly said.
