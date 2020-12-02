All football teams, no matter what level, can agree to one thing: Games are won at the line of scrimmage both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
Simply put, playmakers on offense can’t make plays if they are hit in the backfield or holes aren’t opening up to run through.
Staunton River High School (SRHS) seniors and cousins Jonah and Kobie Tuck, who both play right guard and left guard respectively, will be the only two seniors on the offensive line this year. The Golden Eagles will look to run the Pistol Wing-T, and the offensive line needs to be athletic, be able to pull, and block at different angles in this type of offense.
Both Jonah and Kobie Tuck noted that they, along with every other high school football teams in Virginia, haven’t been able to practice their blocking assignments, pad level or test their composure in heated situations.
“We haven’t been able to touch any type of pads or hit in over a year,” said Kobie Tuck. “We haven’t been able to get any of that stuff in during practice. We’ve just been lifting, running and working on fundamentals.”
As an offensive lineman, their assignments are simple. Be the most aggressive and push your opponent back or on their backside. The details within these assignments is another story.
It takes footwork, positioning, hand placement and much more. The offensive line has been working on this all summer and fall during practices. From a physicality standpoint, not hitting is a setback to anyone, but these two feel that hitting the fundamentals will help them in the long run this season.
“The coaches always preach to us that the lowest man wins, and that’s one area we’ve been practicing,” said Jonah Tuck. “We’ve been working on positioning and footwork a lot.”
This will be important for the SRHS football team, as they have always been at a disadvantage size-wise on the line. Head coach Shaun Leonard can back that up from personal experience. Having been with the football program for 13 years, Leonard said there haven’t been many instances where the Golden Eagles have lined up and were bigger than their opponent on the other side of the line.
“I can’t remember a year where we had a bigger line on the field than the team we were playing,” Leonard said.
Jonah and Kobie Tuck stand at 5’10 and 5’9, respectively. With that in mind, Leonard added that they needed to run an offense where the line can be strong from an angle rather than head on. He said both Jonah and Kobie Tuck really excel in that area.
As far as what they bring to the field from a player standpoint, Leonard said he will depend on both of them to help gel the young offensive line together and pointed out their strengths.
For Kobie Tuck, Leonard said not only is he one of the more confident lineman on the team but probably the best with the relentless effort he brings on every play.
“If there is a kid that I need to run behind, it’s going to be him,” Leonard said. “He might not have the size advantage, but we know we’re going to get 100 percent from Kobie Tuck every single play until they cart him off the field. That’s just the mentality he brings.”
An example of Kobie Tuck’s toughness comes against Lord Botetourt High School, where he lined up against now 6’6 junior Gunner Givens, who is a five-star recruit on 247sports.com.
Weighing in at around 270 pounds, Givens currently holds offers from Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and many more division one schools, according to rivals.com. Rivals currently has him rated as a four-star recruit.
“I was constantly going at him even though he tossed me around a couple of times,” Kobie Tuck said. “It was rough, but I didn’t make it easy for him. I gave him a haul every play.”
Leonard said Jonah Tuck brings more finesse to his position and is more analytical in figuring out how to approach his defender instead of overpowering them.
“He’s not a bull in a China shop, but he’s going to figure out how to do his part and do everything he can to make his blocks as successful as possible,” Leonard said. “In ways, he’s our steady kid.”
In an offseason full of uncertainty, a team needs its leaders to be a steady presence and not be shaken by any circumstances. Jonah Tuck has said it will be important to be a voice of reason and help teach the young inexperienced players who will be lining up beside him and Kobie Tuck.
“Big part for both of us on the line is we’re going to bring in leadership and one thing we’ve took pride in is never giving up,” Jonah Tuck said. “You’ll see a lot of that from both of us this season.”
Both Jonah and Kobie Tuck mentioned they have had a busy offseason in the spring and summer just trying to find any gym they could to lift weights with the other seniors. They’ve also added that they had been watching a lot of film to get their mental reps in and to point out the mistakes, so they can correct it this season. Leonard has took note of this and seen the time watching film pay off for both Jonah and Kobie Tuck.
“Both have been very knowledgeable in helping answering questions, especially over the summer by doing virtual meetings before we were ever getting the go ahead to do workouts,” Leonard said. “Both were very helpful in the offensive line talks and helping our other kids understand everything.”
Not only has Leonard seen an improvement from an IQ standpoint with both Jonah and Kobie Tuck, but he has seen improvements from the fundamental side. Leonard mentioned Kobie specifically how he has gotten a lot better with his foot work the past few weeks.
“We work on footwork drills every day that we’re there with our lineman and Kobie’s footwork, especially in the last seven to eight weeks, is a hundred times better than what it was when we first got started,” Leonard said.
With this being their last season, both Jonah and Kobie Tuck said there is no excuse with the upperclassmen they have on both sides of the ball and they will be taking it personal to help make their last season a memorable one. They feel they can see success this year
“It will be tough, but I think we have a good chance at being above a .500 team,” said Jonah Tuck.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.