The Staunton River High School (SRHS) varsity wrestling team made history on Saturday in Salem at the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 3 State Championships.
A total of five Eagles won individual state championships, and the SRHS team earned 216.5 points, which won the team scoring and the Class 3 state championship. The victory marked the second VHSL team state championship in Staunton River High School history, joining the 1996 state championship won by the Eagle’s boys track team.
Nine Eagles qualified for the VHSL Class 3 State Championships, and six finished in the top two individually. After going a perfect 11-0 in the first round with 11 pins, the Eagles pushed eight wrestlers through to the state semifinal round. Runner-up New Kent High School finished with 155 points, while Skyline High took third place with 150 points.
It was sweet redemption for a group of Eagles determined to return to the state finals and bring home a championship after placing third in the 2022 VHSL Class 3 tournament.
