The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake will hold its initial Moneta Madness Charity Disc Golf Tournament at Moneta Park on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Registration opens at 7:45 a.m., and the players will tee off at 9 a.m. The tournament will benefit Lake Christian Ministries.
The tournament is co-sponsored by the Roanoke Disc Golf and the Bedford Parks and Recreation. Online registration for the PDGA event may be found on the Roanoke Disc Golf website. All 72 positions for the tournament are expected to be filled.
The disc golf course at Moneta Park was renovated by the Rotary Club in 2019. This will be the first opportunity for the club to host a tournament. Disc golfers from Roanoke, Lynchburg and the surrounding lake area have been active playing the 18-hole course since the renovation.
“This is a really good course with two baskets on each hole,” a visiting disc golfer recently said. “One basket is more challenging than the other.”
Only one set of baskets will be used for the tournament.
The Rotary Club will serve a hot BBQ sandwich lunch, and several vendors will have booths. The public is invited to come and see what disc golf is all about. There will be some pro, advanced, intermediate, and amateur men and women players competing for the Moneta Madness championship.
The Rotary Club also will be accepting donations of nonperishable goods for Lake Christian Ministries.
For additional information on Moneta Madness or the Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake, contact Steve Miller at 540-520-4028.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.