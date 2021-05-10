Four student-athletes at Staunton River High School (SRHS) signed a letter of intent Monday to continue their athletic careers at the next level.
The four players are Aidan Brown, who will play baseball at Bluefield College; Jacob Kirtley, who will continue his wrestling career at Liberty University; Jamelle Jones, who will continue his football career at Bridgewater College; and Jayson Eanes, who also will continue his football career but at Christopher Newport University.
Their coaches had nothing but positive things to say.
