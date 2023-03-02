Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s football team

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s football team held its first football game of the season last year on their brand new field next to EastLake Community Church. SMLCA went on to defeat Fuqua School 33-6.

 Jennifer Sisk and Jess Chattin/Contributed archive

At Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA), its students are achieving in athletics, community service and teamwork.

Although Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) is a private school, it has many avenues for students to enjoy high school athletics. SMLCA provides students with opportunities in football, volleyball, cross country, soccer, basketball, baseball and golf.

During the last 18 months, SMLCA has enjoyed success in football, basketball, baseball and volleyball.

