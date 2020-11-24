The Staunton River High School (SRHS) baseball team has yet another player who will continue his baseball career at the college ranks. Senior outfielder Aidan Brown committed to Bluefield College recently and will major in pre-physical therapy during his time as a student-athlete for the Rams.
This comes as a little bit of a shocker for Brown, who had multiple offers but was ultimately deciding between Concord, Lynchburg and Bridgewater. Brown recently went to a camp at Calfee Park, which is home to the Pulaski Yankees, and the Bluefield coaches were in attendance. The level of interest was mutual on both sides.
He then went for a visit and got to tour the campus and get to know a little bit more about the baseball program. The rest was history for the multiple sports star.
“The baseball program is really good, and they do a lot with their players to continuously get better,” he said. “They want to win, and they want to win on a national scale, too, so that was the biggest thing that kind of reeled me in.”
He also said he believes he can come in and make an impact from day one and help them move forward in the right direction.
“I think I’ll be able to do that,” Brown said.
The confidence Brown has doesn’t come as a surprise to his teammates and his coaches, especially his baseball coach Brian Divers.
Divers said that Brown has been a four-year starter for the Golden Eagles and believes the Rams are getting a steal in the speedy outfielder.
“He’s a very confident player, extremely hard working, team-first player and a great leader,” he said. “Brown is going to be an outstanding player at Bluefield for sure.”
One aspect that sticks out with Brown is his intelligence on the field. Not only did Divers point out Brown’s high IQ, but on the football side, his defensive coordinator, Hunter Sheperd, also had high praises by calling Brown the “brains on the field.”
“He is by far the smartest player we got, in my opinion,” Sheperd said.
Divers mentioned that his first two years on varsity, Brown was used as a situational type hitter to try and move runners over. Brown’s junior year is when the coaching staff saw him take a big step being a hitter, and Divers mentioned he was going to be an important bat in the lineup last year.
“This past year, he just kind of exploded as an offensive player,” Divers said. “We could see it in practice just how much he had worked and how much he had developed.”
He mentioned that Brown has tremendous speed that can be dangerous on the base paths, has great gap-to-gap power, and can handle any pitch without trouble.
“He’s got a lot of tools on the offensive side,” Divers said.
Unfortunately, Brown was not able to show off his improved bat due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling all spring sports in the 2020 season. Brown hopes to be able to showcase his improved skills in his last year playing for SRHS. Although the Golden Eagles lost a lot of talent from last year, Brown and the rest of the senior class is ready to show everyone that they’re not going anywhere.
“We want to win, and we want to keep our winning tradition going,” he said. “We’ve had 10 years of winning season, and we’re going to keep that tradition going.”
Divers said he will depend on Brown to help lead the team and also noted that he believes his players have more confidence on the field when Brown is on the field with them.
“As Aidan goes, the team goes,” he said.
