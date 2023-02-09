SRHS recognizes 7 basketball players at Senior Night event

From left, Staunton River High School recognized these seven senior basketball players at the Senior Night home game against William Byrd on Saturday, Jan. 28: Boys basketball players John Whittaker (No. 33), Tremayne Eggleston (No. 4) and Zay Childress (No. 3); and girls basketball players Rileigh Hamm (No. 10), Maddie Hamren (No. 24), Elizabeth Horine (No. 33) and Payton Phillips (No. 3).