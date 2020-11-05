For the first time in school history, the Staunton River Golden Eagles had two wrestlers place in the Super 32 Challenge — which is one of the toughest wrestling tournaments in the United States — and one of them placed first in the nation. Only thing is, they aren’t high schoolers but are middle schoolers.
Eighth graders Noah Nininger, from Boones Mill, and Macon Ayers, from Goodview, already have a legacy as two of the best wrestlers that Staunton River has seen, and they haven’t even started their high school careers yet.
The tournament was held Oct. 24-25 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Nininger won the tournament for the 100 lbs. bracket in the middle school category by defeating Elijah Cortez from Los Banos, California, 4-1. Nininger has been at this tournament the previous two years and felt he was good enough to walk away with the championship belt. This time, 30 wrestlers were in his bracket, but none of them phased the young star.
“I wasn’t intimidated at all; I was confident,” Nininger said. “I thought I was good enough to win.”
This comes as no surprise to head coach Scott Fike, who said that Nininger is one of the most confident kids he has ever coached, but that confidence stems from his work ethic and preparation.
“Noah is always confident, and he should be. He puts so much work into wrestling by doing extra training and competing all over the country against the best kids,” Fike said. “He knows he is prepared and knows he has to put in the time to be successful.”
Nininger’s teammate and classmate, Ayers, at 157 pounds, placed fourth in his weight bracket, falling to Conor McCloskey from Alpharetta, Georgia, 4-0. His bracket featured 18 wrestlers, but he felt he was good enough to place.
“I felt I was good enough to place, but I knew it was going to be very tough,” Ayers said. “I would be lying to you if I said I wasn’t nervous going into it.”
He said the tournament has made him very confident heading into the season, and watching the best from the country compete taught him a lot. As a constant student of the game, Ayers is always finding and learning ways to get better and reach his full potential as a wrestler. He knows he has a ways to go before he gets to where he wants to be, but that’s what pushes him every day.
“It’s a big motivation for sure,” Ayers said. “I need to keep working and keep grinding so I can get to that level when I’m a senior in high school. That’s a big thing for me.”
That type of humbleness and motivation is why Fike considers Ayers to be the one of the most mature wrestlers he has coached at that age.
“Macon is a true student of the sport, always wanting to get better and ask questions to improve his wrestling,” he said. “He is always watching film, watching college and Olympic wrestlers to try to add something to his game that will help him continue to improve and be one of the best kids in the country.”
Fike considers both Nininger and Ayers to be the two most talented wrestlers he has coached at their age. Both started wrestling when they were four years old, and both have kept the burning passion for the sport they excel at. Their hard work and skills has not only been recognized in the state but across the nation. Nininger, according to Fike, is the top middle school wrestler at his weight in the country.
“Anyone who has been around wrestling in Virginia has known for years how special Noah is and how he will have a chance to be one of the best wrestlers to ever come out of the state,” Fike said.
Ayers isn’t far behind ranking wise, as he is currently ranked fifth in the country at his weight, according to Fike.
“Macon has also been another kid that is well respected in the state,” Fike said. “He has continued to get better and better every year, and these last three years, he has found another level in his wrestling game. His results speak for that at the Super 32.”
Speaking of the Super 32, more than 35 states were represented at this year’s tournament, and it is the last major tournament before the regular season starts. The tournament also sees the top college wrestling coaches looking to recruit the big fish that come to the tournament.
It’s no secret that Nininger and Ayers will be two future big fish that will be highly sought after when their time comes in the high school ranks. With both of them being highly ranked at their weight in the country, one can expect they will have their mailboxes full of college offers and phones ringing of coaches trying to get them to come wrestle for their school. Until then, both will concentrate on the season ahead, and Nininger said it’s important that they don’t let their success go to their head and to remain focus.
“You can’t get over confident, because that’s how you lose,” he said.
Fike can’t help but be overjoyed for his two young stars.
“I’m extremely proud of both of them for placing,” he said. “They are the first wrestlers in SR history to ever place at this event. It’s awesome to see both of them get the results they deserve with the amount of work they put in.”
