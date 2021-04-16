Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy recently started a fishing program and took part in its first fishing tournament in school history this past weekend.
Not only did the students take part in the junior state qualifier tournament at Philpott Lake, but all three fishing teams, one senior team and two junior teams, will move on to the state tournament, which will be held at Buggs Island Lake and will be a two-day tournament.
The coach of the fishing program, Heather McAndrew, said even though it was their first tournament, she still had high expectations for her teams.
“We had a practice day Friday, and all teams had a really good practice day. So we went into Saturdays with high hopes and prayers,” she said.
In this one-day tournament, there were 24 senior teams and six junior teams. They were only allowed to keep five catches.
As far as final results go, sixth grader Jacob Hicks finished with 9.66 pounds; seventh grader Peyton McAndrew and sixth grader Cutler Wooten finished with 14.58 pounds, which was good enough to finish in second place overall for the junior teams; and eighth grader Colton Hall and sophomore Blake Meeks finished with 11.6 pounds.
