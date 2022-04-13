Staunton River High School’s softball continued their undefeated season with a 5-1 road district victory over Franklin County undefeated season on Monday.
Staunton River kept the Franklin County offense in check thanks to another gem from sophomore Emily Wood, who threw a complete game allowing six hits, seven strikeouts, no walks and no earned runs.
Both teams got on the scoreboard in the first inning thanks to a two-out homerun from sophomore Sawyer Tolley for Staunton River and a one-out suicide squeeze by junior Delaney Foley that allowed freshman Rebecca Merrick to score from third, who lead off the bottom half of the first inning with a single to left field.
The run from Franklin County turned out to be the only run Wood allowed the rest of the way.
