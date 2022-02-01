The Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) boys basketball team played its best all-around game of the season by taking down Timberlake Christian Schools 72-60 on Monday to move above .500 at 7-6.
“We played really, really well,” said SMLCA head coach Mike Greathouse. “We played with high intensity, something we haven’t done all this year. We’ve had spurts of it, but this was probably the best game that we put it together for the whole game.”
In their last game against Temple Christian, the Ospreys put up a total of 22 points. The reason they were able to score 50 more points in their matchup with the Tornadoes was because of the 42-point explosive performance by junior guard Kendrick Davis.
“It’s hard to guard a guy that can shoot outside as well as he can and put the ball on the floor as well as he can. That’s a hard guy to defend,” Greathouse said of Davis.
