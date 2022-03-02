In the Staunton River High School gymnasium, there are two team portraits on one of the walls: the 1996 Track & Field outdoor team that won the state championship and the 2016 football team that finished runner up for the state championship. They are the only two teams recognized by the school for winning and playing in a state championship game/meet.
However, there is a growing belief to those at Staunton River that there will be three new team portraits hanging on the gym walls within the next three years.
The main reason for that? A group of six freshmen wrestlers, who all placed within the top four for their weight bracket of the VHSL state wrestling tournament. These six freshmen are Colin Martin (36-2), Noah Nininger (38-3), Brady Barns (35-7), Peyton Hatcher (24-11), Macon Ayers (37-9) and Josh Kelly (25-7).
“I remember being little and looking up there and seeing that we’ve only had one state title, and it was back in the ’90s, before we were even born. We’ve always dreamed of bringing a state title here at Staunton River, individually and as a team,” Ayers said.
These freshmen aren’t just looking to bring a team state title to Staunton River, which would be the first in program history, but they are confident that they will leave the Staunton River wrestling program as three-time state champions.
“I think we’ll bring multiple state titles. I think we’ll bring a lot of recognition to this school and put us on the map,” Barns said.
Not only did these freshmen have aspirations of winning state as a team, they were told at a very early age that they were going to bring a state title to Staunton River for wrestling.
“A lot of the parents told them when they were about four or five years old that they were going to win a state title when they got to the high school level,” said Staunton River wrestling head coach Scott Fike.
This freshmen class was the team Fike had been waiting on for five years since he took the head coaching position at Staunton River in 2016. In fact, he will be the first to tell anyone that he knew this would be the class that was going to elevate Staunton River to the elite level in the whole state for Class 3.
If one looks at what the six freshmen accomplished this season, it’s easy to see why Fike has had that mindset before these freshmen stepped foot on campus as high school students. Not only did the six freshmen play a big role in landing Staunton River their first top three finish as a team in the state for Class 3, but they also helped Staunton River win its first Region 3D team title in program history. Another major accomplishment included the Big Blue Invitational at Christiansburg High School, where Staunton River toppled seven-time champion Christiansburg and took home first place. It was the first time Staunton River had defeated Christiansburg, according to Fike.
Of the six freshmen, the two who have gathered a lot of attention on the national scale are Martin and Nininger, who gave Fike his first two individual state wrestling titles of his coaching tenure. In Class 3, Martin defeated Wilson Memorial’s Cooper Brandt on an 11-1 decision, and Nininger pinned Skyline’s Cody Salomon in 37 seconds. They became the first two freshmen to win a state title in Staunton River history. Fike hasn’t been shy voicing his confidence in the two, stating that both Martin and Nininger should finish their high-school careers as four-time state champions.
“Those two are just on another level,” Fike said.
For Martin and Nininger, even though they just won individual state titles and made history as the first two freshmen state winners at Staunton River, they said the emotions they felt afterward weren’t any different than other tournaments they have won in the past.
“It hasn’t been any different than usual. At state, I didn’t really celebrate because I expected to win,” Nininger said.
The two didn’t even celebrate after they accomplished the historic feat. When asked what it would take to show emotions after winning a major tournament, Martin said potentially winning nationals or the Super 32. Even if he won both this year, he said the chances of him celebrating as soon as he wins are still pretty slim.
“There’s like a 10 percent chance,” Martin said.
Not only have Martin and Nininger competed on the national level, but both have placed at a few prestigious tournaments. In July 2021, both Martin and Nininger earned All-American status for their 8th and 5th place finishes, respectively, for the USA Wrestling 2021 US Marine Corps 16U National Championships Greco-Roman. They were the first two wrestlers to achieve this feat in Staunton River history.
Although Martin and Nininger were expected to win individual state titles, the other four freshmen got some valuable experience and opened a few eyes that this young class at Staunton River wasn’t a two-man show.
Three of the six freshmen, Ayers, Barnes and Kelly, have already made a name for themselves by playing football, as the trio started on both offense and defense at the varsity level. That said, they have proven they are just as good on the wrestling mat as they are on the football field. They even have wrestled in national tournaments along with Martin and Nininger.
Placing forth in his weight bracket at 160 for the state tournament, Ayers probably had the most challenging path as he was the only freshman in his weight bracket.
Beforehand, in the Region 3D tournament, Ayers fell to Jacob Baier of Christiansburg in the Region 3D semifinals in a 5-2 decision but bounced back and defeated Lord Botetourt’s TJ Piluso with a 4-0 decision for third place.
Ayers faced off against New Kent’s Nicholas Vafiadis in the state quarterfinals for the 160-weight bracket but lost to the eventual state champion in a 10-1 major decision. He quickly rebounded and fought his way to the third-place match, where he again was matched up against Baier but was pinned by the senior and finished in fourth. After finishing his unforgiving weight bracket in the top four, Ayers now knows for sure that he is more than capable of winning multiple state titles.
“I know I can win a state title the next three years,” Ayers said.
Finishing third in the state tournament for the 152-weight bracket for Class 3, Barns said he felt pretty good about where he currently stood beforehand after facing off against Luke Robie of Christiansburg in the 3D Region finals, where he lost by a 10-1 major decision. Robie ended up winning the state championship for the 152-weight-bracket in Class 3.
“I kind of went into states knowing that the lowest I would place was third,” Barns said.
Barns worked his way to the semifinals, where he was matched up against New Kent’s Travis Ragland. He was pinned by Ragland in under two minutes.
“I didn’t wrestle my best, but he’s a good wrestler, and I had to be at my best,” Barns said of Ragland.
Barns then faced off against Turner Ashby’s Wyatt Haskell for third place, where he prevailed with an 11-5 decision.
Of the three, and six for that matter, Kelly probably was the one that exceeded expectations by making it all the way to the state championship for the 170-weight bracket in Class 3. In the beginning of the season, Kelly had to recover through an elbow injury, which held him back a bit. The more he returned to 100 percent, the better Kelly got on the wrestling mat. His hard work and determination paid off, winning first place in the 3D region for the 170-weight bracket against Christiansburg’s Josef Pociask, 11-6.
In the VHSL tournament, Kelly again exceeded expectations and made it to the semifinals, where he secured an emotional 10-4 decision over Thomas Murphy of Liberty Christian Academy. Kelly had close matches with Murphy a few times this season and finally came through on the winning side in the VHSL semifinals.
“That’s the only match I really wanted to win that day,” Kelly said.
In the few minutes he had to warm up and prepare for the state championship matchup against New Kent’s Domonic Baker, he walked back and forth just taking in the moment, realizing he went as far as he could at the high school level as a freshman. Earlier in the season, Kelly said he had hoped to make it to the state tournament and place at the least. Yet, there he was, on the biggest stage in the VHSL state tournament.
“I kind of was surprised to be there. I didn’t know how to feel,” Kelly said.
Although he was pinned by Baker and placed second for the Class 3 170-weight bracket, Kelly knew he had exceeded expectations and added that his state run has given him confidence knowing that for the next three years, he is more than capable of winning a state title.
Of the six freshmen, Hatcher recently entered the fold by transferring to Staunton River from Fishburne Military School before his freshman year started. Prior to moving, Hatcher said he was already familiar with who everyone was and even mentioned that he and Nininger were practice partners at one point when they were younger.
At the start of the season, Hatcher said he started out slow and wasn’t wrestling up to his potential as he was dealing with some nagging injuries. He refused to let his slow start define his season.
Hatcher ended up finishing second in the Region 3D tournament for the 132-weight bracket, falling to Colin Sell in a major decision, 13-5. He went on to the state semifinals but was pinned by New Kent’s Travis Ragland. In the third-place matchup, he fell to Sell by an 11-7 decision and ultimately finished fourth in the 132-weight bracket for the Class 3 state tournament.
“I knew that last practice day before going into the state tournament, I was ready, and I knew I was going to do something. I was hoping for top three, but I’m pretty happy with fourth because that’s definitely the best wrestling tournament I’ve wrestled this whole season. I just feel like I made a name for myself, and I’ll be expecting to make that finals match now the next three years and win it,” he said.
New Kent (273 points) won the state title for the fourth consecutive year. Skyline (173 points) finished second, and Staunton River finished 15 points behind them for third place (158 points). Christiansburg (148.5 points) and Brentsville District (96.5) finished out the top five.
The most frustrating detail about losing second place to Skyline was that the Golden Eagles had already beaten the Hawks at previous tournaments earlier in the year. Had they won runner-up for Class 3, they likely would’ve had a team portrait already hanging up on the gym wall when the 2022-23 school year started.
“It’s frustrating. Losing by 15 points to a team we knew we could’ve beaten, it’s really frustrating,” Ayers said.
Using that to fuel them for the next three years and knowing the defending state champion New Kent is losing a lot of star power from their senior class, the six freshmen know they are close to their goal, but they need to keep getting better. To improve and work on their craft, they will be participating in some big tournaments and national tournaments throughout the spring and summer. Fike said the better they do in the offseason at these tournaments, the more they will help the team in the coming seasons. He said his freshmen have adopted that mindset.
“That’s something we always preach to them. Take care of your individual stuff and you guys will help each other out as a team,” Fike said.
With the success these six have had during their freshmen campaign, they now know they aren’t a secret anymore. They’ve already said that schools have already started giving them the respect they have worked to earn throughout the season.
“I realize when we were at the state tournament this year, when I would talk to people that I haven’t seen a few years in the wrestling community, they would tell me how Staunton River is on the come up and how we have surprised everyone by doing this with almost a freshmen team,” Hatcher said.
Although they have already made their mark within the wrestling community, the six freshmen are after a far greater legacy — they want to be remembered within the community for years to come after they graduate and to set the standard for the younger wrestlers who are just now learning the sport.
Ayers mentioned they want the kids in their community that are getting into wrestling to witness what they’re building and to work toward maintaining that level of excellence once they get to the high school level.
“We were those kids dreaming of doing this, and now we’re here. We have a chance to do it for those little kids and pass the torch to them,” Ayers said.
With the next three years to prove themselves, many believe that the Golden Eagles will now have a target on their back. While that may be true, the six freshmen, however, believe the name Staunton River alone will now be enough to make opposing teams feel uneasy.
“It’s going to put a lot of fear in those other teams; they know what they are going up against now,” Barns said.
