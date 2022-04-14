Normally, Ridgeway, Virginia is quiet, but twice a year, the cranking of racing engines wakes the sound. NASCAR was back in town, but it was extra special this time around.
William Byron ended up taking the checkered flag in his RaptorTough.com Chevy Camaro in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on a cold Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway. However, this one had the extra benefit because it was the Speedway’s 75th anniversary.
This was also the same weekend one year ago in which Byron almost lost his mother due to a mini-stroke.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
