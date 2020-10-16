Three local charities — the Agape Center, Lake Christian Ministries and SML Good Neighbors — will share the proceeds from Tee it Up for SML, a golf tournament held Sept. 14 hosted by Riddick Home Services.
These charities will share $10,000 to support their efforts to assist families in the Smith Mountain Lake community who are struggling with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every business nationwide is taking a good look at the needs of their communities,” said Bob Riddick, owner of Riddick Home Services. “What we saw was our local charities struggling to keep up with the demand created by our new circumstances. In an effort to mix business with pleasure, we chose to host our second annual golf tournament to benefit The Agape Center, Lake Christian Ministries and SML Good Neighbors. A very good time for a very worthy cause!”
“All three charity directors were thrilled to receive the proceeds of this tournament,” commented Jane Winters, executive director of Lake Christian Ministries. “We are grateful to Riddick Home Services, the tournament sponsors and all the golfers who participated in this successful event. During a time when so many in our community are faced with job loss, inability to pay rent, hunger, and children are not able to fully participate in classroom experiences, our services are needed more than ever before. These funds will help our charities provide food, financial aid, job support and educational enrichment programs for families and children in need.”
