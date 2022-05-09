On Saturday, April 30, well over 300 fitness enthusiasts made their way to Smith Mountain Lake State Park in Huddleston for the 24th anniversary of the Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon. Virginia Amateur Sports, in partnership with the Kinetic MultiSports, received registrations for the Triathlon from 17 different states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Canada.
“The event went really well,” said Charity Waldron, director of operations and media relations for Virginia Amateur Sports. “There were 328 registrations, and the rain held off until we were packing up, so we consider that a win.”
The competitors ranged in age from 14 to 80, while two of this year’s participants celebrated significant milestones, as Dave Daggett of Roanoke completed his 200th triathlon, and Mike Morris of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, completed his 300th triathlon. Daggett finished second in the men’s 60-64 age division with a time of 1 hour, 22 minutes, and 40.9 seconds.
Morris, who completed his first race back in 1985 and has fought through a cancer diagnosis in 2021 to continue competing in triathlons, finished with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute, 3.8 seconds. It was a heartwarming moment at the finish line as Morris made his way across the threshold amidst a roaring crowd and surrounded by numerous close friends, including Daggett.
