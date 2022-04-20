The Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy girls soccer team has been working through some growing pains this spring as they’ve gotten the program back off the ground, but the Ospreys have shown considerable signs of improvement in recent games after a rough start.
Head coach Mackell Phillips is working with a very young team this spring, featuring only one senior, Raegan Reed, and one junior, Emma Snead. The remaining 12 players on the roster are all sophomores and freshmen, including 10th graders Delaney Reed, Maya Werre, Zoey Piwowarczyk and Faith LaForce, and ninth graders Emma Irvin, Karlee Smith, Karlee Smith Bekah Brandenberger, Jorden White, Elise Barnes, Isabella Minter and Addie Lloyd.
“This is the first time we have been able to fill a varsity girls soccer team since 2019-2020, which COVID canceled that season after one game,” Phillips explained to the Smith Mountain Eagle. “We are very excited to continue building this program, both in players and facilities. We currently share Moneta Park with Staunton River High School as a practice location. Looking ahead, we will have a full turf field nearly completed at Eastlake Community Church, and we have a lot of players coming up through our middle school program. While we only have a 14 player roster for the varsity girls; our middle school team tryouts had about 30 students.”
